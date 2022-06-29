Pride Month: A time of reflection, acceptance and progress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A full month dedicated to loving yourself; that's how some people in the rainbow community describe Pride month. They say it's a time to spread awareness and learn from each other, but it hasn't always been easy getting to this point.
“I just chose to deny," said Jo Bassett.
Bassett, like many people apart of the LGBTQ+ community, struggled to find her place in society.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness LGBTQ+ adults and teens are more than twice as likely to develop mental health issues than heterosexual people.
19-year-old and non-binary Olivia Zellers is one of the many young adults who couldn't find her identity at first.
“I’ve spent a long time struggling with who I am," said Zellers.
"Finally finding this non-binary identity, while it relieved me, it really gave people opportunity to be rude and harass me all the time.”
Deb Bassett has been LGBTQ+ for decades and until now in her life, she wasn't fully comfortable with herself either.
“I’m not even sure to explain how you feel," said Bassett.
"But you feel like you’re walking around with a blanket over you all the time so people don’t know and don’t see you.”
Something most people with LGBTQ+ identities can agree on is that having a place where everyone can come together and be heard is essential to a community.
Luckily for La Crosse that place is the Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection. 'The Center' is open to anyone and everyone Monday's and Wednesday's from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday's from noon to 4 p.m.
“Bigger cities don’t have LGBT centers," said Will VanRoosenbeek.
"We are a smaller city and we have one. That’s pretty amazing.”
Bassett adds that 'the center' saved her during a time in her life of isolation and depression. She says it also gave her the chance to find love. Deb and Jo Bassett met through 'the center.'
“We had a beautiful wedding and we’re going on our third anniversary now," said Deb.
Members of 'the Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection' say Pride month is about spreading awareness throughout different communities. Essentially a time to make their voices heard.
“That’s how you break stigma," said Zellers.
"You are proactive and you interact with these kids and make friends with them. You realize they’re people just like the rest of us.”
That's what June is all about for these folks; 30 days of Pride in hopes of creating endless days of acceptance.