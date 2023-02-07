 Skip to main content
Public invited to a Valentine's Makers Market at the Main this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can shop early for a loved one at a local makers market this weekend. On Sunday, Feb. 7 the Main will be hosting a 'Valentine's Makers Market at the Main on Main.'

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. anyone is welcome to stop into the Main to shop dozens of local handmade vendors. There will also be a cash bar with Bloody Mary's, Mimosas and Irish Coffee's. 

Organizers add they will be collecting non-perishables and donations for the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.

Owner of Omega Bakery Sarah Burns said that every person who donates will get a stamp card that they can then get stamped from all booths. Once all stamped they will return and are entered to win prizes!  

