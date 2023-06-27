Registration closes July 14 for 'Storm the Farm' event

WINONA, Min. (WXOW) -- "Trail-gating" as the organizers call it, returns to the Driftless area on Saturday, July 22nd! 'Storm the Farm' is an annual race that raises money for local mental health resources.
The Race will be held at Briggs Outdoors. You will get to experience the steep climbs, open prairies, and wooded single-track trails that the bluffs in the Driftless Region of Southeast Minnesota has to offer.
Most of the proceeds are donated to youth mental health programs at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.
