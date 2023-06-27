 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Registration closes July 14 for 'Storm the Farm' event

"Trail-gating" as the organizers call it, returns to the Driftless area on Saturday, July 22nd!

WINONA, Min. (WXOW) -- "Trail-gating" as the organizers call it, returns to the Driftless area on Saturday, July 22nd! 'Storm the Farm' is an annual race that raises money for local mental health resources. 

The Race will be held at Briggs Outdoors. You will get to experience the steep climbs, open prairies, and wooded single-track trails that the bluffs in the Driftless Region of Southeast Minnesota has to offer.

Most of the proceeds are donated to youth mental health programs at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center. 

Click here to register and find more information. 

