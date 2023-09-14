Registration open for 18th Annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's that time of year for the return of the 18th Annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg. The event takes place Saturday, September 23rd.
The day starts with a Red Cross blood drive at 8:30 a.m. at Chaseburg Village Park, according to organizers.
Registration will be at 11 a.m. A variety of food trucks are available. Activities include arts & crafts vendors, a live dessert auction, silent auction, bucket raffle, wine cork raffle, Kids events, bounce house, face painting, live music, raffle drawing, a variety of soups, and much more.
Click here to register or donate.
All funds raised go back into local cancer research and support.