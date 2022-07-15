Salvation Army hosts second community barbeque

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the threat of rainy weather, the Salvation Army brought the community together for a barbeque Friday afteroon.
They hosted their second Community Barbeque at its shelter on 8th St. S.
The outside event featured food provided by the Hunger Task Force, refreshments, and live music, in an effort to bring together community members, partners, people they serve, and Salvation Army staff, all to learn more about the organization.
The Salvation Army relies on donors, partners, a large volunteer base, and the community to assist them in their mission of fostering growth of the mind, body, and spirit for those within the greater La Crosse area.
The community barbeque is an effort to bring in friends from every corner of the La Crosse area to come and have conversations around the betterment of lives, services and programs, and the organization.
It provides a space for feedback from the community and how the organization will grow in the future. It is also a space for the community to learn about the Salvation Army, get to know who’s involved, and how they can get involved.
To learn more about the programs and services the Salvation Army provides, visit La Crosse Salvation Army and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages (@The Salvation Army of La Crosse County).