Scouts out collecting food in the Town of Campbell on Saturday

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - People in the Town of Campbell should expect to see plenty of Boy Scouts out and about Saturday morning looking for food.
That's because they're out collecting as part of their annual Scouting for Food drive. Their aim is to benefit the Summit Environmental School food pantry.
Campbell residents were asked to leave food donations on their front steps for the scouts to pick up between 9 a.m. and noon.
The scouts plan to take everything back to the Campbell Town Hall to sort everything out then pack it up for delivery to the school.
From there, the staff at the school then prep the food for distribution to families.
According to Scout Leaders Tim and Lee Donahue, Troops 15 and 515 collected nearly 2,000 pounds of food. Their goal on Saturday is to collect 2,500 pounds of food to help the families of Summit students.