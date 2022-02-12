Show choirs back for Logan Showcase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – It was showtime at Logan High School Saturday as the school hosted its annual show choir competition after missing last year due to the pandemic.
The 35th Logan Showcase Show Choir Competition drew a dozen high school show choirs from schools in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.
The groups showed their stuff during the afternoon competition with the top six making it to the evening finals. Those chosen were back on stage to perform again in hopes of taking home top honors.
Jennifer Shilling with the Logan Parents Show Choir Organization said it felt good to get the students back in action after being idle last year.
“It’s really exciting to have the energy and the kids back in the high school,” Shilling said. “We’re really grateful for the participation from the schools and directors and from the show choirs.”
The day started with non-competitive performances from local middle school show choirs. Longfellow, Logan Middle School, Lincoln and West Salem performed.
Kernen Jarr, a senior from Plymouth, took the stage with her school’s Momentum Show Choir and echoed Shilling’s sentiments about being able to perform again.
“It felt really good,” Jarr said. “This was our first time here to compete. After not being able to perform last year and being able to come here to perform in a new space and finally being able to perform again this year was a really, really good feeling.”
Jarr said it has taken some time to get back in the swing but they are improving every time they take the stage.
Along with the high school groups was Logan High School’s Class Act which performed but did not compete because they are the host school.