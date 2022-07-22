Show cows prep for 3rd day at the 131st La Crosse Interstate Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Day three of the 131st La Crosse Interstate Fair is underway. Friday morning 4-H club and FFA members were prepping their show cows bright and early.
Demonstrators showing cows get to the dairy barn around 5 a.m. to hose them down and clean them up. Then they have to dry the cows and get them show ready by 9 a.m.
Isaac Olson with the Salem Seekers says although it takes a lot of work each day at the fair, it's worth it in the end.
"A lot of it is the hard work that the kids are putting in before the show even starts," Olson said.
"All the behind the scenes work that everyone puts in is really a big thing, but I'd like to thank everybody who comes through, asks questions and just wants to be involved with it."
Guernsey Princess and Bangor FFA member Ashlee Garbers says when showing cows, you learn how to get ready pretty quickly.
"You learn to get yourself ready in five minutes," Garbers said.
"But the cows take more time. We usually show up around 5 a.m. on show days to get them all washed and clean."
The cow show runs until around 1 p.m. and the Little Squirts Dairy Show begins at 1:30 p.m.
Click here for a full schedule of events throughout the weekend.