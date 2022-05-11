Small Space Gardening 3: Don’t get discouraged

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In our final gardening segment, we spoke with Amy Sherrill from GROW La Crosse one last time about avoiding some of those common issues she sees beginners come across.
We’ve touched on containers and watering basics in our previous segments, but another important consideration is to make sure that whatever container you choose has drainage. Making sure there are a few openings at the bottom will prevent your plant from drowning in water.
A perk with container planting that Garden Educator Amy Sherrill points out is that you have the ability to extend the growing season by moving them indoors. “If you have the space to move them inside and as long as they're getting enough light, you can continue your growing season through the fall.”
With the ability to extend the growing season, Sherrill says it can be helpful to fertilize periodically. “You can use an off-the-shelf fertilizer as long as you're using it appropriately. You have to read the instructions, but you can definitely add that in when you first plant or throughout the growing process.”
If you grow a larger type of plant, like tomatoes or peppers, Amy says to make sure you have a support system. Tomato cages or sturdy stakes are helpful in holding up the plant as they grow heavy fruits. A trellis is helpful for things like peas that grow long vines to help give the vines direction as they spread out.
Sherrill says one of the biggest mistakes has nothing to do with the sun, water, or your skills as a gardener. The biggest mistake happens when people are choosing what to plant.
“Make sure that you are picking things that you actually like to eat. that's one of the common mistakes is that you get excited about growing something but then you realize after you have it grown and harvested 'oh, I actually don't enjoy this food.'”
She says choosing what you want to grow is another great opportunity to get your kids or family involved, “To say ‘what do you really like to eat? Let's grow it together.’" For instance, if your child likes pizza, you could grow tomatoes, basil, and oregano.
Overall, don’t get discouraged!
“There's going to be successes and failures. I've been gardening most of my life... and I've had many failures.”
She encourages everyone to try and have patience, “For the first couple of weeks, you probably will not notice a whole lot. but once the roots establish it'll just shoot up and it'll start really going to town.”
“Once you grow something to maturity and you get to harvest, it's a great reward.”
For more information about gardening as a beginner or container gardening in Wisconsin, a good resource is the UW Horticulture Division of Extension.