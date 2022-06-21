 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...La Crosse County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sparta-based author discusses her published fantasy, romance books

  • Updated
  • 0

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- A local author is pursuing her dream by writing romance and fantasy books. D.L. Boyles is a self-published writer based in Sparta, Wisconsin. 

D.L. Boyles discusses self-published books with Daybreak's Carly Swisher.

Boyles says she's wanted to write for years and years, but her grandmother gave her that final push. 

"My grandma got sick and I thought 'oh I need to do this now' because I want her to know that I did it."

The Sparta-based author and mother adds that she was surprised to learn anyone can publish a book if they set their mind to it. 

"I reached out to one of the authors I really like and she gave me pointers and guided me on this path." 

She adds that it is an honor to be achieving something out of the ordinary, despite being from a small town. 

Boyles currently has four books published. Three are part of a trilogy and the fourth is the first book in a new series she is working on. 

You can learn more about D.L. Boyles or purchase any of her books by clicking here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you