Sparta High School Theatre showing 'The Addams Family Musical'

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- You likely know them from their catchy theme song. The Addams Family will be taking over the Sparta High School Theatre Department starting Friday!

The musical runs from Nov. 11-20 with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 

Josh Smith, who plays Gomez says they've all put a lot of work into the show over the past few weeks. 

"It's a program that a lot of people over the lifetime just kind of trickle in and it's where they can grow and become this family," Smith said. 

"Seeing these people all together and seeing you can find passion anywhere."

Click here to get your tickets. 

Tickets are also available at the door. 

