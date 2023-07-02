Sparta resident tries to extinguish house fire with garden hose

Sparta, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta resident tried to put out a house fire with a garden hose Sunday morning, sustaining injuries.
The call came in around 3:42 a.m. to a fire at 419 West Montgomery. Fire Chief Mike Arnold, who lives nearby, arrived first and says the resident was taken to the hospital with 2nd degree burns. A dog was able to make it out without injury.
The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage along with a motorhome parked next to the house. Fire crews were on the scene for 3 hours.