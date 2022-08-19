Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes at Dunkin' Donuts for 'Cop on a Rooftop'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- 'Cop on a Rooftop' raises money for the Special Olympics Wisconsin, but it wouldn't be possible without the athletes that make up the organization.
Sara Schumacher and Scott Prairie are both athletes for Special Olympics Wisconsin who attended the 10th 'Cop on a Rooftop' at the La Crosse Dunkin' Donuts.
Schumacher who does bowling, swimming, bocce ball, flag football and coaches teen basketball says she looks forward to the event each year.
"We can meet new people."
Prairie who does swimming, bocce ball, tennis, track and field, soccer and down-hill skiing says he enjoys talking to people.
"I like meeting all the new athletes and seeing everyone compete in all their different events."