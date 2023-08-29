Sports equipment drive for area athletes started by local student

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Do you have any gently used sports equipment you're looking to find a new home? A local drive wants to take those new or gently used items and pass them along to youth athletes in the area.
The “Sporting Our Youth” drive will take place on Wednesday, September 6th at the Onalaska City Hall east parking lot from 5:00-6:30pm.
You can contact the Onalaska Parks & Rec Department with their equipment requests each season.
Here's a list of the items needed:
• Football: cleats, gloves
• Basketball: youth basketball shoes
• Soccer: Cleats, shin guards
• Volleyball: knee pads
• Hockey: gloves, skates, sticks
• Softball/Baseball: gloves, bats, rubber cleats, batting gloves
• Tennis: tennis rackets
• Youth athletic shoes in new or like new condition
Questions can be directed to OPR Recreation Coordinator Alex Inglett at (608) 781-9560 ext. 3, or ainglett@onalaskawi.gov.