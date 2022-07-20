Steak kabobs and street taco recipe's perfect for your summer cookout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- There's no better way to enjoy the summer than with a meat-filled cookout. Especially when that meat is Wisconsin beef.
Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council was on Daybreak to talk about two new summer recipes: 'grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter' and 'ancho chile spiced street tacos with pineapple salsa and jalapeño cream.'
Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz red-skinned potatoes
- 4 oz cherry tomatoes
- 4 oz baby portobello mushrooms
- 4 Tbsp. salted butter
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced
- 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
COOKING:
Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.
BASTING SAUCE
- In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.
Ancho Chile Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Crema:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp ancho chile powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 8 - 4"corn tortillas
- 1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted
- 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 3 Tbsp sour cream
- 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
- 6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped
- 3 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion
COOKING:
Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes.Cook's Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting.
In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.
JALAPENO CREAM
- Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.
PINEAPPLE SALSA
- In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
BUILD:
- Grill tortillas for 1 - 2 minutes on each side. Top of each tortilla with beef, then pineapple salsa, and top with jalapeno crema and additional garnish as desired.