Supporting Small: Bangor women-owned businesses thrive together

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- Support small; It's something we hear often in the Coulee Region and that's exactly how the Bangor community feels.
Downtown Bangor is now bustling with several women-owned businesses, no older than a year, offering a variety of services and all at 1710 Pearl Street.
Tres Bien, Charged and Be Still Yoga; all within one building, but offering a variety of services.
"We do customized grazing boards, grazing tables," Tres Bien owner Wendy Nelson said. "Charcutterie is huge right now. Everybody wants it for picnics, birthdays, weddings. "
“We call ourselves a healthy café," Charged owner Megan Meiners said. "We do meal replacement shakes, energizing teas, we do have some coffees. We’re mostly known for our teas.”
"We offer anywhere from restorative classes to fitness classes to everything in between," Be Still Yoga owner Beth Kreibich said.
Four women, 3 jobs and one common goal of supporting each other.
"It's not competition," Nelson said. "It's all of them wanting to give us information, guidance and help us all grow. In the long run that's what I hope to do is carry that on for other women that have no clue or what to start doing."