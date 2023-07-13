Switching to Sustainability: Area family teaches their conservation efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Throughout our series 'Switching to Sustainability' we have learned how it takes just one person making a small change to create a domino effect. Today we show you how one area family practices sustainability efforts in their everyday life.
Living sustainably comes easy for 8-year-old Liam of the Bittner family. He and his sister Lily have been raised that way by their parents Katie and Willie,
Liam spent the day giving News 19 a tour of their house; showing off their native plants in the pollinator garden along with their rain garden, vegetables and fruit trees and bushes. Along with something else they keep behind their house.
"This is Five Toes," Liam said. "It has five toes. Normal chickens only have four toes, but it has an extra toe."
Liam learned this, along with other nuggets of information, from his parents who have always been drawn to the idea of sustainability.
"We met in a conservation core actually," Willie said. "So we met in a program giving back to the state of Minnesota and the surrounding states and we both grew up with a passion of giving back."
The Bittner's started from scratch over 10 years ago at their home on La Crosse's northside. Now they have solar panels, a pollinator garden, rain garden, a free little library and dozens of fruits and vegetables.
"We have an 8 kilowatt system we put on our garage roof," Willie said.
"We've changed all our roofs from asphalt to metal so that allows us to use our rain water in our garden or else you can have chemical leakage so we've eliminated that with the metal roof."
Katie Bittner said they also give back to their neighbors because their gardens only keep growing. The Bittner's hope with that, they keep inspiring others in the community to do the same.
"Without a community you're not making a big change so it's super important to us is that whole collaborative environment in making a difference," Katie said.
