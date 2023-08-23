Switching to Sustainability: Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration work with bee colony

ST. JOSEPH'S RIDGE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In our series 'Switching to Sustainability' we highlight how local folks are being environmentally conscious. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are learning the ropes when it comes to owning a bee colony.
Meredith Hink, the gardening director says sustainability goes back to the roots of the sisters' beliefs. She adds they are learning more this year about having a bee colony on their grounds as a way to help pollinate their produce.
Patrick Sizemore with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Protection says it's also important to know that protecting the bees should also mean protecting all pollinators.
