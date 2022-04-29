'Tailspin' author discusses book release

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A story left untold about a World War 2 tail gunner from Soldiers Grove is now being brought to life. Tailspin gives us a look into Gene Moran's life during and after the war.
Author of the book and native to the Coulee Region, John Armbruster says he became close with Gene over the years, but never had intentions to write a book.
"I never meant to become a writer," said Armbruster.
"I was a close friend of Genes. So the family approached me and said would you consider writing this?"
11 years later and 28 recorded interviews with Gene Moran, Tailspin is published.
You can attend the release party in the Cargill Room at the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern on Saturday, Apr. 30 from 5-8 p.m.
You can order Tailspin from any of these websites: