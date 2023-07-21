'The Andrews Brothers-The Musical' comes to La Crosse's Muse Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Combining U.S. history, patriotism and LGBTQ celebration through theater. You can catch the 'Andrews Brothers-the Musical' at the Muse Theatre through the end of July.
This All American Musical is set in a USO Base during WWII and is filled to the brim with songs made famous from The Andrew Sisters & other top artists of the era, including showstoppers “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” an d”Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive.”
Co-director Josh Knetter says you won't want to miss it. He adds the show is full of slap stick comedy and great music.
Click here for tickets and showtimes.