The 'Fairest of the Fair' talks 132nd Annual La Crosse Interstate Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's not summer with attending a proper festival and community members can do exactly that this Wednesday. The La Crosse Interstate Fair returns for its 132nd year!
Holmen High School senior and 'Fairest of the Fair' representative Quinn Moldenhauer sat down with Daybreak's Carly swisher to talk all things Interstate Fair. Moldenhauer grew up in the area and has been heavily involved in 4-H.
"I love being involved and seeing everyone," Moldenhauer said.
Moldenhauer adds her favorite food to get each year is at the dairy barn and highly recommends it.
Click here for more information on the La Crosse Interstate Fair.