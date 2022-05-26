The Lot is a new food and fun venue in downtown Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A newly opened venue in Tomah called THE LOT celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
City officials, Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center staff and friends helped the ownership team mark the occasion and joined in the fun from 12-2pm.
Deriving its name from the space left behind from a main street building fire a couple years ago, THE LOT adds a new vibe to Tomah’s downtown.
Co-owned by food hospitality contractors, it offers a venue for live music, a wide range of food trucks, a beer garden and some outdoor fun.
"We have these three hundred people from all different states, different cuisines," Co-Owner of THE LOT Anthony Damiano said. "We were like 'What if we had a food truck, and kind of hit a little bit of a cuisine from each state?'"
"It started off just kind of like a joke, like a pipe dream," Damiano recalled. "And then the next thing you know we found the location and it started coming together."
Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. most weekends and select weekdays, Damiano says THE LOT is geared towards a family-friendly environment for everyone to enjoy as they venture along Tomah's superior avenue.
Spending 13 months in Tomah while working at Fort McCoy, the ownership team of THE LOT realized the city could use some food and fun.
"We saw an opportunity, we met some great people here," Damiano explained. I never thought I’d be in the food & beverage business again but I’m happy we did it and we’re here, we’re open.”
Originally created to attract evening crowds, the owners soon realized families were also interested in joining the fun.
"So we’re kind of shifting the hours, Damiano said. "Kid friendly, 12 to 10, instead of the late night crowd. Be able to cater to everyone in the area. That’s what the idea is for.”
Officially open for business, THE LOT looks to be a new favorite spot for Tomah.