The Parenting Place to host 'Child Care Provider Appreciation' event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- A night dedicated to celebrating the people who take care of and teach our children. The Parenting Place is hosting a 'Child Care Provider Appreciation Night' to honor all the work put in every day by early childhood educators.
Organizers say the event will include live music, a taco bar, self-care activities, door prizes, goody bags, yard games, a photo booth and T-shirts for the first 100 guests.
The event takes place Thursday May 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Venues, W4142 Co. Hwy B in West Salem.
For more information, you can email Audra Weiser at audraweiser@theparentingplace.net.