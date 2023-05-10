 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Parenting Place to host 'Child Care Provider Appreciation' event

  • 0
The Parenting Place to host 'Child Care Provider Appreciation' event

The evening will include live music, a taco bar, self-care activities, door prizes, goody bags, yard games, photo booth and T-shirts for the first 100 guests.

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- A night dedicated to celebrating the people who take care of and teach our children. The Parenting Place is hosting a 'Child Care Provider Appreciation Night' to honor all the work put in every day by early childhood educators. 

Organizers say the event will include live music, a taco bar, self-care activities, door prizes, goody bags, yard games, a photo booth and T-shirts for the first 100 guests.

The event takes place Thursday May 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Venues, W4142 Co. Hwy B in West Salem.

For more information, you can email Audra Weiser at audraweiser@theparentingplace.net

Recommended for you