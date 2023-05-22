The Young Chef Challenge Teaches Life Lessons

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Two teams consisting of area teens faced off in their final culinary cook off, the Young Chef Challenge. This is the third time this year that the Good Fight Community Center and the YMCA Teen Center faced off.
Nate Coleman and Louis McGuire came up with the idea to have area teens shop for the food, prepare it and present it to judges. The judges then rate their meal on everything from temperature, taste and creativity. One young chef says the competition does more than teach about food, it helps build confidence.
Jossilyn Kofta cooked for the YMCA Teen Center and said the contest had her try new things, like salmon. "I've grown better as team work, anger issues, everything. I've gotten better at listening to others and not burning myself like I did today," said Jossilyn.
Louis McGuire is the Community Family Youth Director at the La Crosse Area YMCA. He says this skill will carry on into other areas of their lives.
"Being able to actually create a meal that they can do at home for the their family. Be something that they can do without any further assistance as they grow up."
The winning team goes to Pogreba's restaurant for dinner and gets to keep the coveted chef challenge trophy at their club.
This year, that honor goes again to the team from the Good Fight.