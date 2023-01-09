Tickets available for Onalaska Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser on Jan 21st

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- A local casino-themed night for the community to attend, while supporting a good cause! You can get your tickets now for the Onalaska Education Foundation's largest fundraiser, 'The Taste.'
The Taste, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 5-11 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Inn. This annual event helps raise money for Onalaska public and private educational programs.
According to organizer Josh Lichty, the doors open and drinks will be served at 5 p.m. Food will be served from 6-8 p.m. The evening will include samples from many area eateries and caterers, including Big Boar BBQ, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Hmong’s Golden Eggroll, Nutbush and Outback Steakhouse, plus many more.
Tap beer and wine will be available with purchase of beverage tickets. Stoney Creek will have a full service cash bar. Water and soda will also be available.
Organizers say tickets include your admission, food, and starting chips for the gaming tables. Lichty says this year the event features 10 casino tables with chances for prizes. A silent auction and 50-50 raffle will complete the evening.
Get your tickets at the door for $40 or for $35 by clicking here.