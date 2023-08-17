Tickets available for the 'Great Grow Get-Together'

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT
MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday.
Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.
This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's Grow La Crosse's biggest fundraiser of the year and you're invited!
The family-friendly event will be held at the Nature Place (formally known as the Myrick Park Center.) The night runs from 5-7:30 p.m. and will feature fresh local food, games, a raffle, music and more!
