Tomah community gets together for #samarastrong benefit

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Family and friends welcomed home 19-year-old Samara Steinmetz who is still recovering from a near death vehicle collision on Thanksgiving morning.
Taking place at Murray's on Main in Tomah Saturday, a welcome home benefit was held to help the family with Samara's medical bills.
The event was a combination of a party and a fundraiser which included several auctions, a 50/50 drawing, raffles, plus live music and a pulled pork dinner.
Close friend to the family and Samara's Tomah Middle School Musical Director, Lisa McCormick, spoke for family as they finished setting up the benefit Saturday morning.
"This is a celebration that Samara is here with us, that she's recovering and healing well," McCormick said. "It's a welcome home party. She just turned 19, it's her birthday and so we're celebrating that for her today as well as raising money for the family."
Samara was severely injured when the vehicle she was driving hit a patch of black ice, spun out of control and was struck by a pick-up truck on a stretch of Highway 16 in between Tomah and Sparta back in November 2021.
Her mom, Kylea Fish, said Samara's return home is almost miraculous after her skull was separated from her spine in the accident. She credits the Tomah EMS team who carefully attended to Samara and got her safely to Gundersen Hospital that fateful morning in late 2021.
Samara spent 49 days in Gundersen's care before being healthy enough to be transfered to a specialized hospital in Denver, CO.
After nine weeks of neuro-physical therapy at Craig Hospital in Denver, Samara returned home to continue her rehabilitation journey with Tomah Health where she will receive occupational, physical and speech therapy.
The good news is Kylea said Samara is now walking, talking and returning to her old self.
Even better news, Samara's rehab is progressing so well that they are targeting the Fall for her to resume classes at Western Technical College.
To help Samara on her rehab journey, more information is available by searching #samarastrong on Facebook.