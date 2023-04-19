 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tomah Women's Health Night: In Full Bloom on April 20th

  • 0
Tomah Women's Health Night: In Full Bloom returns

Tomah Health is welcoming women of all ages to discover the healing power of nature and more about their own health during the 2023 Women’s Health Night, April 20 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge Convention Center, 319 Wittig Rd., Tomah.

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Honoring women and their health, while bringing women together at a special, free event. Tomah Health is welcoming women of all ages to explore health and natural properties during the 2023 Women’s Health Night, April 20 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge Convention Center, 319 Wittig Rd., Tomah.  

In a press release, organizers say the health fair portion of the evening, which includes health screenings, dietician tips and more than 25 vendors, will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

There will also be a mini floral design class presented by JJ’s Floral of Tomah.

Class participants will make and take home their own floral arrangement.

At 7:15 p.m., Tomah area gardener Faye Moseley will take the stage for a special container garden presentation.

There is no charge to attend the event, which will also include more than 40 door prizes, healthy appetizers and refreshments.

Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening and attendees do not need to be present to win.

Click here for more information. 

Recommended for you