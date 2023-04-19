Tomah Women's Health Night: In Full Bloom on April 20th

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Honoring women and their health, while bringing women together at a special, free event. Tomah Health is welcoming women of all ages to explore health and natural properties during the 2023 Women’s Health Night, April 20 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge Convention Center, 319 Wittig Rd., Tomah.
In a press release, organizers say the health fair portion of the evening, which includes health screenings, dietician tips and more than 25 vendors, will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
There will also be a mini floral design class presented by JJ’s Floral of Tomah.
Class participants will make and take home their own floral arrangement.
At 7:15 p.m., Tomah area gardener Faye Moseley will take the stage for a special container garden presentation.
There is no charge to attend the event, which will also include more than 40 door prizes, healthy appetizers and refreshments.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening and attendees do not need to be present to win.
