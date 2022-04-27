April Tools for Schools winner wants to help connect her students to the world

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - This month's 'Tools for Schools' recipient wants to help her students explore the world.
April's grantee is Amy Jereb of Tomah Area Montessori School.
Jereb plans to use the $1,000 to purchase continent puzzle maps and mats, biome mats, and the complete set of Readers for the Continents.
The first through third grade teacher wants to use these materials to help children about the different parts of the world. Students will be able to dive into the cultures, peoples, geography, and climates.
"With the things that are going on in the world, it’s never too soon to start focusing on the fact that we’re all in this together and a lot of conflicts are about resources and about culture, so if we can bridge that gap somehow, maybe we can have a better future," said Jereb.
Materials will be used in language arts, science, and geography areas. They can be shared in all three classrooms ranging from 4K to sixth grade.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors Brenengen Auto, Dependable Solutions, The Board Store, and River Bank.
"I really appreciated what she was going for with a global outreach for these students so they move beyond what they know and do everyday and really get to learn about the world," said Nikki Nemitz of Dependable Solutions.
To apply, visit wxow.com/tools.