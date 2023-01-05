December recipient plans to provide different outdoor equipment for winter

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A fitting project receives December's Tools for Schools $1,000 grant.
This month's recipient is Principal and P.E. Teacher Derek Fuglsang of Stoddard Elementary. He'll plan to use funds for buying more playground equipment and items for getting kids outdoors.
They'll acquire snowshoes, sleds, and shovels for this season.
"It's a cool little school that we get to do fun things with, and I think this is just another creative way we can take funds and do something new, do something creative so," said Fuglsang.
They also plan to purchase equipment for playing in the sand during the spring months.
"I mean this area is so nice for hiking and doing some of those outdoor activities, so it's always fun to encourage kids to do something new."
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions. They saw this as more than just some new additions.
"People like to shut down and hibernate for the next four to five months so the fact that we live here, getting outside to utilize what's there keeps them active, keeps them healthy, so it's good to see that," said Ryan Schultz.
To apply, head to wxow.com/tools