February Tools for Schools winner wants to get students out of the classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - February's Tools for Schools winner wants to get children out of the classroom and into the real world.
Seventh grade Lincoln Middle School teacher Scott Bagniefski is this month's winner. He plans to use the $1,000 to provide more field trips to his students. Bagniefski said that students have not been able to have those experiences due to the pandemic.
"Its a being there experience, and it becomes a memorable thing for them," said Bagniefski.
So far, Bagniefski is planning to take the kids to the Genoa Fish Hatchery, Myrick-Hixon Eco Park, Viterbo University for a Holocaust education presentation for students, and potentially the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Design.
He believes these trips outside of the classroom can also build a stronger community.
"To see that the community cares about them, that has an almost more powerful effect when they see and feel how the community cares about their education," said Bagniefski.
"There's just no replacement for real world activities being able to see and feel things, interact with the people that are out there serving in those organizations and those experiences are just invaluable," said Brandon Harris of Dependable Solutions.
