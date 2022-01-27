January 'Tools for Schools' winner looking to increase students social, emotional skills

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Kasey Pomeroy is January's 'Tools for Schools' winner.
She plans to use the $1,000 to increase social and emotional learning in her classrooms and other classrooms at Sand Lake Elementary. Pomeroy currently works with special education students.
She would purchases a social-emotional curriculum library for teachers to use. The teachers would then provide those lessons for their students.
"The kids will be able to take away hands-on experiences, so working with bullying, working with friendships, working with how to control themselves, whole body listening... things like that in the classroom, so they'll be able to use those tools right away," said Pomeroy.
Funds will also go towards purchasing sensory items for both her special education classroom and the general education classrooms.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors Brenengen Auto, The Board Store, Dependable Solutions, and River Bank.
"The way they move about their day in their building, their day-to-day schedule, the way they interact with their peers and their teachers, it's challenging, and so I think some of those social-emotional skills go along the wayside," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank. "I think it's really important we support that area."
