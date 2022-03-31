March Tools for Schools winner plans to combine physical education and music

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This month's Tools for Schools winner will bring together movement and music.
State Road Elementary music teacher Erin Revels-Shockmel is March's winner. She plans to use the $1,000 to purchase yoga balls, bucket holders, and drumsticks to create a new exercise called cardio/yoga ball drumming.
Revels-Shockmel will work with physical education teacher Chris Kjos to implement the new unit which incorporates music, singing, rhythm, movement, and dancing.
"It gets them thinking in two different ways because they're thinking about the music and how to do the rhythm and how to do the singing part while doing all the dance moves too, so it's really getting them up and moving and thinking and using their whole body," said Revels-Shockmel.
The students will use rhythm sticks or drumsticks to drum out beats and patterns on stability balls while also performing exercises.
"The kids are moving. They're also using music while they're running around. As the teachers would say, they're getting the wiggles out, I think is a fun way to bring that into the classroom," said Tiffany Brenengen of Brenengen Auto Group.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors River Bank, Dependable Solutions, The Board Store, and Brenengen Auto.
To apply head to wxow.com/tools.