May Tools for Schools recipient building strong spelling and reading skills in students

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This month's 'Tools for Schools' recipient wants to make an impact with her children's reading and spelling skills. 

Building strong spelling and reading skills

Hintgen Elementary first grade teacher Lisa O'Malley is the final recipient of the year. 

O'Malley will purchase a balance board, spinning seat, small trampoline and Orton Gillingham resource books for her class. 

"I thought this would be a great way to practice those skills but also allow the kids the movement that they need and to better help them focus throughout the day," said O'Malley. 

Students will practice their spelling and reading skills while moving. The school district recently adopted the Orton Gillingham approach that engages the kids in multisensory practices to help them retain more knowledge. 

"Kids this age really benefit from physical activity which then will help them focus later on in the day when it's time to do more of the sitting type of work," said O'Malley. 

Our sponsors, River Bank, The Board Store, Dependable Solutions, and Ryan Schultz & Associates saw this as combining the best of both worlds. 

"It's just getting the kids active and getting their brains ready to learn and go do their work," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank.

This was the final Tools for Schools of the 2022-23 school year. 

To apply for next year, visit wxow.com/tools

