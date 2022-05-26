May 'Tools for Schools' recipient will bring virtual reality into the classroom

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Technology is constantly growing in the classroom and allowing students to explore topics at a whole new level.
May's 'Tools for Schools' winner wants to do just that with a virtual reality tablet.
Nick Wall of Cashton High School is this month's 'Tools for Schools' grant recipient.
He plans to use the $1,000 to purchase an Anatomage VR Tablet for his senior level anatomy & physiology class. Wall told News 19 that he has a lot of students who already work in or are interested in a career in health care. Having this tool gives them a brand new look at the human body.
"It's one thing to look at pictures and see diagrams on paper," said Wall. "It's another thing to be able to see what the actual human tissues and organs look like and being able to peel them away, doing the virtual dissection, cut open the cadaver and get your hands in."
The tablet allows 3D stereoscopic visualization of the human body. Kids are able to interact and move through the body at their very fingertips.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors Brenengen Auto, The Board Store, River Bank, and Dependable Solutions. They want to provide teachers with the best resources to inspire the next generation of professionals.
"I think it hits home a little more," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank. "I think we learn a little bit better that way. Maybe, it sparks a little interest in students to pursue medical careers."
To apply for next year's grants, visit wxow.com/tools.