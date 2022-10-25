October Tools for School recipient plans to create more inclusive playground

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - A more inclusive playground is the goal for this month's 'Tools for Schools' recipient.
Sponsors selected Shannon Ostrem and Coon Valley Elementary as October's recipient.
Shannon serves as a special education teacher at the school. She teamed up with gym teacher Stephanie Fencl and a small committee to bring this idea to life.
"Our playground really only services kids who are five and six or older and some of our youngest students are three to four years old so that they can enjoy the playground as much as our other students," said Ostrem.
The plan is to build more standalone equipment near the jungle gym for the younger children and kids who are physically limited.
They also plan to take it one step further by paving a walking trail.
"We'll be able to shovel it in the winter so they can use it through all seasons, and I think it will be great for our surrounding families that live in the community, too, to be able to use that," said Ostrem.
The school will use the rest of the $1,000 to replace old equipment like the basketball hoops.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions. They saw this as more than just some new additions.
"Our playgrounds are not just a place where we go to get physical exercise and get the wiggles out but it's also a place that we go to practice social skills," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank.
To apply, head to wxow.com/tools