Playing Lacrosse in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April's Tools for Schools recipient wants to teach kids about the Native American game that doubles as our city name.
Summit Environmental School P.E. Teacher Nick O'Keefe plans to use the $1,000 to purchase sticks, balls, and goals for his classes.
"When a kid comes through Summit Elementary, they get a ton of different experiences," said O'Keefe. "They leave here knowing about our town and knowing about our history and also knowing a ton of different physical activity that they can do in our community."
O'Keefe also plans to dive into the history and culture of the sport with his students.
The P.E. Teacher said that this program would not only get kids active, but it'd also help them learn where the city of La Crosse got its name.
"If we learn more about other people, we'd be able to celebrate these differences and the history of the people and respect the people that used to live here, so it's super awesome," said O'Keefe.
This is something our sponsors saw as a fun opportunity for the children.
"Anything with physical fitness that gets young people engaged when, so often, they want to sit around and play on phones, I think it's just an exciting opportunity for the school," said Miles Wilkins of The Board Store.
