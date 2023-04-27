Playing Lacrosse in La Crosse

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Houston and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Playing Lacrosse in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April's Tools for Schools recipient wants to teach kids about the Native American game that doubles as our city name. 

Nick O'Keefe with his P.E. Class

Summit Environmental School P.E. Teacher Nick O'Keefe plans to use the $1,000 to purchase sticks, balls, and goals for his classes.

"When a kid comes through Summit Elementary, they get a ton of different experiences," said O'Keefe. "They leave here knowing about our town and knowing about our history and also knowing a ton of different physical activity that they can do in our community."

O'Keefe also plans to dive into the history and culture of the sport with his students. 

Kids enjoy P.E. class at Summit Elementary

The P.E. Teacher said that this program would not only get kids active, but it'd also help them learn where the city of La Crosse got its name.

"If we learn more about other people, we'd be able to celebrate these differences and the history of the people and respect the people that used to live here, so it's super awesome," said O'Keefe. 

Nick O'Keefe presented Tools for Schools Check

This is something our sponsors saw as a fun opportunity for the children.

"Anything with physical fitness that gets young people engaged when, so often, they want to sit around and play on phones, I think it's just an exciting opportunity for the school," said Miles Wilkins of The Board Store.

Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions. 

Nick O'Keefe talking during class

Educators can apply at wxow.com/tools

