September recipient giving students a closer look at learning

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - September's 'Tools for Schools' recipient will provide a keener eye for students diving into the fabrics of science.
Bangor Elementary School is this month's winner. Principal Mike Johnson says the district is already spending the funds on four stereoscopes.
Teachers will work with their kids and help them collect data while exploring what's not seeable by the naked eye.
"Let's say you pick up a helicopter from a maple tree right? You can play with that thing all day long," said Johnson. "You can bring that in here, split it apart, and you can actually see the baby plant within the seed, and we'll do that for students, and they'll be like 'Woah'!"
Three of the four stereoscopes will have permanent homes. A fourth will rotate between rooms.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors Dependable Solutions, River Bank, The Board Store, and Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance.
"It's awesome to see the dollars at work and coming on site to the school and the impact that its making... The curiosity that sparks, it's pretty awesome," said Ryan Schultz.
To apply, head to wxow.com/tools.