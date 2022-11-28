Students will enjoy fresh produce from the classroom thanks to 'Tools for Schools'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Solving food insecurity can start in the classroom.
November's 'Tools for Schools' recipient wants to bring a fresh farm produce into the cafeteria so students can get an up-close look at growing their own food.
Mike Lawrence of Hamilton/SOTA Elementary is this month's winner. He wants to create a vertical 'flex farm' that would grow plants and vegetables like lettuce, strawberries, herbs, and more during the school year.
"With our pollution, land usage, water shortages, this is the way a lot of human beings are going to go with small units like this in their homes or in their schools to grow produce," said Lawrence. "The shelf life is a lot longer, less water usage, less land usage and less pollution as far as transportation."
Kids will be able to experience growing fresh produce using a vertical, hydroponics system. Every four to six weeks, Lawrence's students can see the final product of the system's work.
Right now, the school is being loaned the hydroponics farm. Lawrence plans to buy a new system at the end of the school year.
The kids have been enjoying working with the system and the fruits of their labor.
"They are just taking over this project here," said Lawrence. "They love seeing the fresh produce grow. They love hearing the sound of the water. They like being in charge of checking nutrients, the pH level and they've taken this over from me which is what the goal was."
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions.
"Amazing, exciting, practical information for kids, and something that's very important, how they're going to feed themselves in the future," said Miles Wilkins of The Board Store.
