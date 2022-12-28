Tools Follow Up: Music and movement coming together

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Back in March, Tools for Schools awarded music teacher Erin Revels $1,000 for a new type of musical exercise.
The State Road Elementary School teacher combines yoga balls with drumsticks for her students to learn music while getting exercise. Students play alongside her and have to keep the beat while moving around.
It's even inspiring some students to start thinking ahead.
"It's teaching me how to prepare for the future when I want to become a teacher!" exclaimed Kennedy Jeffers, a fifth-grade student at State Road Elementary.
Kennedy adds that she loves singing and music and these exercises are helping her explore that even more.
Revels enjoys teaching with these instruments because it incorporates so many different things like music, singing, rhythm, movement, and dancing.
"They're getting that exercise that's really important for them to get, especially at this age," said Revels. "They're not getting out as much. A lot of these kids play video games most of the weekend, so just getting them moving and having fun... is exciting."
Revels added that they also used some the grant money to purchase glowsticks and black lights to make the experience even more exciting for students.
She carries out these exercises three days a week with the student during the winter and spring.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions.
To apply and for more information, head to wxow.com/tools.