Tools Follow Up: Students gain valuable experiences outside of classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We stopped by Scott Bagniefski classroom at Lincoln Middle School back in February.
Scott wanted to get his students into our local communities.
"I don't like always staying in class all the time, especially if its everyday, so if we get a field trip every once or two weeks it's pretty fun," said Bart Marti.
Those students had the chance to stop by places like the Genoa Fish Hatchery and the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station. They explored places they've never been to before since they couldn't get out in prior years.
"Since the pandemic, you couldn't really do anything. You had to stay in the classroom, so it really changed a lot," said Jaxson Laube.
The students also traveled to places like Camp Salem, the Commonweal Theatre, Myrick Park Center, New Amsterdam Land with Mississippi Valley Conservancy, UW-La Crosse for "A Christmas Carol" and a few more.
"It's just super cool to get field experience and not just have to watch a video or read about it in a textbook, and actually get to be able to experience and see them for your own eyes," said Gracie Meyers.
In spring, the class will go Mayo Clinic for a presentation on the history of infection and Viterbo University to hear a Holocaust survivor.
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without our sponsors The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions.
To apply and for more information, head to wxow.com/tools.