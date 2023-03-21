Ukrainian egg dying class offered at Holmen Area Community Center

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to an old Ukrainian legend, a chained evil monster under the earth will escape and wreck havoc throughout the world unless an abundance of Ukrainian eggs are created. Now the community is invited to make their own eggs and learn something new along the way.
The class will be taught by Betsy Midthun who was first introduced to this technique in the 1980’s. In 2022, she renewed her interest in this special craft due to the war in Ukraine.
Utilizing a wax-dye technique named pysanky which means ‘to write’, the class provides instruction for beginners on how to create a special egg decorated with symbolic colors and designs.
Holmen Area Community Center hosting 3 hour classes:
- April 2, 1 p.m.
- April 4, 1:30 p.m.
- April 5, 6 p.m.
The classes are limited to 12 to 15 participants; children ten and up must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $25 for HACC members; $30 for nonmembers.
To register, click here or call HACC at 608-399-1870.