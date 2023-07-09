Unity House for Women providing hope for addicts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A residential treatment facility is helping area women get clean from drugs and alcohol.
It's a part of Gundersen Health System's Behavioral Health Department, which is instilling hope for those in the recovery process.
Chantell Phillips is the residential treatment therapist at Unity House for Women, a La Crosse area resource changing lives everyday.
"I guess with any patient that comes through...you know we see who they are on paper," said Phillips. "We see charts, get referrals and kind of go from there. Instead of seeing someone one hour a week at best I get to see them 40 hours a week. When they get a phonecall and they just need to talk to somebody, I can be there to help with on the spot stuff."
Samantha Mueller came to the Unity House in July of 2020. She said her addiction started at an early age. As far back as she can remember, drugs and alcohol were always a part of her life. Her parents were both alcoholics. She said it just seemed to make sense that she use alcohol to cope with life.
"Just a lot of unresolved issue from the past, from my childhood...my brother's death," said Mueller. "When I was eleven my sister committed suicide and that was really hard. My family just wanted nothing to do with me because I burnt so many bridges. It got worse, was when I was 19 when my brother died. He was my best friend. I didn't know how to cope. I just didn't want to feel that pain. Like every time I closed my eyes I can relive the phone call and I could see and smell everything in my room and just the feeling of my basement floor on my knees when I collapsed. He got hit by a drunk driver. He was walking down the road. My Mom started drinking more and gambling. She was never home.
I had a little brother five years younger and I was now responsible for taking care of him. And at that point I just spiraled."
This month, Samantha is three years clean and sober. She credits her sister for giving her the tough love she needed without ever isolating her.
"She did not enable me," said Mueller. "She wouldn't send me money if I asked her to. When I went into treatment she sent me money in order to get the basic necessities because she knew I was in a safe place and I wasn't going to use it for drugs.
You can't enable the people you love but you can still be there for them."
"There is a lot of judgement in the world of addiction and a lot of stigma," said Phillips. "And just being able to be present with people and give them an opportunity to hear their side, hear their perspectives and validate their experiences and what they're going through is huge."
To learn more about Unity House for Women, contact Gundersen Health System's Behavioral Health Department at 608-775-2287.