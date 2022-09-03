UW-L brings in the new school year and football season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse kicked off a new school year and the start of a new football season with food, drinks, games and plenty of fun.
Hundreds of spectators and students gathered at Veterans Memorial Stadium well before kickoff to enjoy all the tailgating festivities.
"It's a really good football team we have going." said UW-L athletic director Kim Blum. "Our guys have been working hard the past three weeks, our coaches have been game planning, and it's a really good ball club we have here for people to come out and watch and support."
UW-L encourages fans to meet before home games by opening parking lots three hours before the start of the game for fans to tailgate. They also have food and drinks available 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Also happening at UW-L today and right across the street from the football festivities was a picnic on the Student Union lawn. New students lined up and down the sidewalk for some free food and mingling outside of the Student Union.
The picnic is part of the school's New Student Orientation (NSO) and welcome week. This program is designed to provide the experiences and information needed for a successful transition to campus.
UWL freshman Abby Boldt said, "I'm really nervous about my classes and i miss my family, but I like meeting new people so I'm excited."
Welcome week ends on Monday with UWL's 'Moonlight Mile' run across the campus. A full schedule of all the events is available here.