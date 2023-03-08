 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday
and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset
timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the
higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per
hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The
bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

UW-La Crosse International Women's Day Celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Today is International Women's Day and you can celebrate the cause with the community at a local event tonight. 

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is teaming up with several organizations to host their International Women's Day Celebration. It takes place in the Bluffs room in the Student Union from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. 

Organizers say a variety of speakers from different countries, including Nicaragua and Honduras, will be sharing their stories. 

"This is one event I look forward to every year," Miranda Panzer of the International Women's Day Committee.

"I think it is an opportunity to learn about the world beyond our borders and gain a new perspective of a topic that is so vital to our community." 

The event is free and open to all. There is also a virtual option which you can find a link to on their Facebook page. 

Click here for more information about the event.

