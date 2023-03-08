UW-La Crosse International Women's Day Celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Today is International Women's Day and you can celebrate the cause with the community at a local event tonight.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is teaming up with several organizations to host their International Women's Day Celebration. It takes place in the Bluffs room in the Student Union from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Organizers say a variety of speakers from different countries, including Nicaragua and Honduras, will be sharing their stories.
"This is one event I look forward to every year," Miranda Panzer of the International Women's Day Committee.
"I think it is an opportunity to learn about the world beyond our borders and gain a new perspective of a topic that is so vital to our community."
The event is free and open to all. There is also a virtual option which you can find a link to on their Facebook page.