Villa Louis' exceptional preservation offers unique glimpse into the past

  • Updated
  • 0
VILLA LOUIS.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, the historic Villa Louis connects visitors to a unique perspective of 19th-century Wisconsin.

The 25-acre site holds several historical components and is preserved by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Points of interest include Wisconsin's only War of 1812 battlefield, a mid-19th century fur trade building, and the Dousman family mansion built in 1871.

The former residence stands as a glimpse into Victorian architecture and lifestyle. According to a curator of the site, the preservation achieved a remarkably accurate representation of the period.

"When you go through the home, what's really unique about this historic home museum is when you walk through the places, nearly 90% of what you're seeing was once owned by the Dousman family," said Susan Caya-Slusser, the Southwest Sites Regional Director for the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Tours are available Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The site is open to visitors through October 2022.

