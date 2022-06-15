Viroqua Police to reward kids for wearing bike helmets

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viroqua Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be rewarding kids who wear their bike helmets with free ice cream coupons to Culver's and Dairy Queen.
Through this partnership, Viroqua Police officers are handing out coupons to children who they see wearing their bike helmets while riding their bikes.
The department said in the post that the child must be wearing the helmet while riding the bike for the coupon to count.
Viroqua Police thanked Culver's and Dairy Queen for their partnership and their promotion of public safety.