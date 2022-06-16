Visitor from Kumbo, Cameroon speaks on sister-city relationship and Saturday event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A representative from Kumbo, Cameroon visited La Crosse to talk with delegates and reaffirm the sister-city relationship.
Mike Swenson with the friends of Cameroon and Chin Iridisu, the director of the Cameroon Education Foundation spoke with Daybreak's Carly Swisher about the ongoing relationship between the sister city's.
Iridisu says La Crosse is like a second home to him and he's so appreciative of the partnership that's provided Kumbo with educational resources and much more.
The Cameroon Garden is part of the Riverside International Friendship Gardens in La Crosse. Organizers say the Cameroon Garden honors the rich cultural traditions of Cameroon and provides a gathering place where three rivers meet. It features colors found in the Cameroon flag, and artwork specially crafted to honor Cameroon’s culture and history.
You can learn more about the sister-city relationship with Cameroon as well as other sister-city relationships at the International Friendship Gardens event this Saturday, Jun. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.