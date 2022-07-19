Viterbo University to put on 'Cabaret and Cocktails'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you are looking for an excuse to have a date night, here it is. Viterbo University's 'Cabaret and Cocktails' kicks off on Friday.
Singers and dancers will perform a medley of more than 80 songs from the 1950s and 1980s.
The event is at 7:30 p.m. and goes from Jul. 20-22 and Jul. 27-29 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.
The performances are a fundraiser for Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs.
A cash bar will be available each evening.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or by clicking here.