Wellness Wednesday: 2023 goals or resolutions, suggestions by local therapist

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- 2023 is right around the corner and now is a time when many people start thinking of resolutions or goals for the new year.
Not only do we love to start fresh, health experts say a lot of people are experiencing the winter blues right now, so having fresh goals in mind can be very motivating.
It's okay to dream big, but when it comes to staying on top of your goals, a local therapist says to start small and start with your sleep schedule.
"Approximately 65-90 percent of people with depression also experience a sleep problem," Janice Schreier with Mayo Clinic Health System said.
"So if we can focus on getting to bed just a little bit earlier and getting closer to that 9 hours of sleep we need every night. We're going to see improvements not only in physical health, but also in our mental health too."
Some other new years goals ideas:
- Exercising 30 minutes a day
- Spend time outside
- Meditation
- Journaling/Reading
- Spreading kindness
- Volunteering
Schreier adds the most important aspect of a resolution is to start with a goal you know you can stick with.